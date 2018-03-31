Arab Nations Condemn Israeli Attacks on Peaceful Protests in Gaza (PHOTOS & VIDEO)

Morocco’s Prime Minister Saadeddine Al-Othmani joined a number of world leaders Friday in solidarity with Palestinians amid Israeli attacks on civilians in Gaza.

At least 17 Palestinians demonstrators were killed and 1,500 others injured in the attacks against peaceful demonstrations.

A Palestinian farmer was also also killed when an Israeli artillery shell struck his land in the southern Gaza Strip.

Disturbing footage from @Joo_Gaza of a Palestinian boy being shot down today by an Israeli sniper while running AWAY from the Gaza buffer zone pic.twitter.com/nZ7kdGeXxC — Liam O'Hare (@Liam_O_Hare) March 30, 2018

Kuwait also condemned the attacks on Palestinian demonstrators, an official source at that country’s foreign ministry said Friday.

Israeli soldiers have been shooting at Palestinian demonstrators in Gaza since this morning. At least 10 Palestinians have been killed, including a minor, at least 1,000 wounded. Shooting at unarmed demonstrators is illegal & any command allowing such action is manifestly illegal pic.twitter.com/luRcFuAOCZ — B'Tselem בצלם بتسيلم (@btselem) March 30, 2018

“Kuwait has followed up, with a great sorrow, reports of Israel’s brutal attacks on the Palestinian demonstrators that are in defiance of international resolutions and violation of all international norms,” according to Kuwait’s official KUNA news agency.

Protests at Gaza turn deadly, as Israeli soldiers kill unarmed Palestinians. pic.twitter.com/ny2EEYpKBM — AJ+ (@ajplus) March 31, 2018

The KUNA report also said Kuwait,

“called on the Security Council to shoulder its historic responsibilities in maintaining international peace and security, and combating immediately the Israeli repressive practices against Palestinians.”

Read about life in Gaza – for the millions who are trapped and imprisoned by Israel, blocked from leaving their open-air cage by a foreign military for years, which controls their air, sea and borders – and decide for yourself what you think of Israel https://t.co/OFHgz5CIhF pic.twitter.com/F7VIOs0oUu — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) March 31, 2018

Separately, Qatar’s ministry of foreign affairs released a statement that strongly condemned Israel’s attacks that used live ammunition and it said Israel escalating tensions via the military as dangerous and a violation of international agreements and resolutions.

You can tell how little mainstream publications cares about Palestinians, esp those protesting in Gaza right now, by the passive voice used to describe them being killed by IDF. As if they just up and died on their own instead of being mowed down by snipers at an unarmed protest — Rebecca Pierce (@aptly_engineerd) March 31, 2018

Also joining in the chorus of condemnation was Egypt’s foreign ministry and Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit.

#UNSG calls for independent investigation into #Palestinian deaths in #Gaza.

Taye-Brook Zerihoun, @UN Assistant Secretary-General for Political Affairs, said: Lethal force should only be used as a last resort with any resulting fatalities properly investigated by the authorities pic.twitter.com/vDFmVgbjFq — Roberto Valent (@RobertoValentUN) March 31, 2018

Tens of thousands of Gazans have converged on the Strip’s roughly 45-kilometer long (28-mile) eastern border with Israel to demand their right to return to their ancestral homes in historical Palestine.

Israeli forces kill 17 Palestinians during #LandDay protests in Gaza https://t.co/f2NflGqA8u pic.twitter.com/IXaTfuxZuF — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) March 31, 2018

Israel deployed thousands of troops along the border in anticipation of the mass demonstrations.

Close-up photos.

Israeli snipers. They are cowards and murderers. And terrorists pic.twitter.com/BsmPSISd3y — Ali from GAza_palest (@alidwedar) March 30, 2018

Dubbed the “Great Return March”, the protests are also intended to pressure Israel to lift its decade-long blockade of Gaza.

“[Israel] has made Gaza a huge prison, yet forbids the prisoners even to protest against this, on pain of death” https://t.co/iFiBnYzGrP pic.twitter.com/vtkyeydLDq — Electronic Intifada (@intifada) March 31, 2018

The rallies have been endorsed by virtually all Palestinian political factions, which have repeatedly stressed the event’s peaceful nature.

Since 2007, the Gaza Strip has suffered from a crippling Israeli/Egyptian blockade that has gutted its economy and deprived its more than 2 million residents of vital commodities.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)