Arab Pressure on Abbas to Accept Trump’s ‘Deal of the Century’ (VIDEO)

A number of Arab states have been putting pressure on Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas for him to accept Donald Trump’s “deal of the century”, Quds Net News reported on Friday.

Saudi Arabia and the UAE are supporting and co-sponsoring the so-called “deal of the century” which doesn’t recognise East Jerusalem as the capital of Palestine; considers the whole of Jerusalem to be the capital of Israel; and proposes that the Palestinians should relocate ….. — ABBAS (@AbbasIbnWaltar) June 22, 2018

Sources close to Abbas have apparently revealed that Saudi Arabia and Jordan are among those which have given the green light to talks with the US administration about the deal, which it is said will end the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

What's in #Trump's "deal of the century"? @haaretzcom's Amos Harel reveals same old rejected offers are getting refurbished, starting w the Palestinians getting a "state-minus" https://t.co/V9SHJjnSqI — SaadAbedine (@SaadAbedine) June 22, 2018

The same sources told Quds Net News that Abbas, who claims to be boycotting the US administration over the deal, is “surprised” at the stances of the Arab states. He regards this as interference in Palestine’s internal affairs after they have rejected the punitive measures that he has imposed on Gaza.

U.S.A Israel Saudi Arabia Gaza: USA announced that Kushner's meeting with Mohammed bin Salman resulted in an agreement to provide humanitarian aid to the inhabitants of Gaza, to pressure the Palestinians to accept the deal of the American century. 21-06-2018 pic.twitter.com/xb2jsk21nR — Rowan Van Dijk (@Lastkombo) June 21, 2018

Saudi Arabia is said to have offered Abbas the money needed for the PA to improve the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip in return for him accepting Trump’s deal.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)