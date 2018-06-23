Arab Pressure on Abbas to Accept Trump’s ‘Deal of the Century’ (VIDEO)

Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud. (Photo: via MEMO)

A number of Arab states have been putting pressure on Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas for him to accept Donald Trump’s “deal of the century”, Quds Net News reported on Friday.

Sources close to Abbas have apparently revealed that Saudi Arabia and Jordan are among those which have given the green light to talks with the US administration about the deal, which it is said will end the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The same sources told Quds Net News that Abbas, who claims to be boycotting the US administration over the deal, is “surprised” at the stances of the Arab states. He regards this as interference in Palestine’s internal affairs after they have rejected the punitive measures that he has imposed on Gaza.

Saudi Arabia is said to have offered Abbas the money needed for the PA to improve the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip in return for him accepting Trump’s deal.

