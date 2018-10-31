Arab States Reject Israel Proposal to control Gaza

October 31, 2018 Blog, News, Slider
Palestinians taking part in the Great March of Return. (Photo: Abdallah Aljamal, Palestine Chronicle)

Arab states reject Israel’s proposal to control the Gaza Strip, Israel’s Channel 7 television station reported yesterday.

The Israeli channel claimed:

“Hamas had harsh attacks, and the Israeli government is planning to strike Hamas with more attacks at the appropriate time.”

The channel added:

“Israel lives a state between a truce and an escalation.”

Israel, the report added, will “stop the demonstrations [at the Israel-Gaza fence]”.

To achieve this, Israel will cooperate with Egypt and the United Nations.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

