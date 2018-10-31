Arab States Reject Israel Proposal to control Gaza

Arab states reject Israel’s proposal to control the Gaza Strip, Israel’s Channel 7 television station reported yesterday.

#Israel reportedly approaches several #Arab countries to see if they would be willing to assume control of #Gaza in a post-#Hamas era but all have declined • With no one to replace Hamas, launching a military campaign in Gaza at this time is futile. https://t.co/l5G2T8yvm6 pic.twitter.com/I2vlF5ruf1 — Eli Dror (@edrormba) October 30, 2018

The Israeli channel claimed:

“Hamas had harsh attacks, and the Israeli government is planning to strike Hamas with more attacks at the appropriate time.”

This is #Gaza. Thanks to #Israel for leaving no chance for life in the besieged enclave

Where is ARAB

💔😟 Gaza💔😟#GazaUnderAttack pic.twitter.com/4aeS8jEmNT — Aslan Ahmed (@Aslan__ahmed) October 28, 2018

The channel added:

“Israel lives a state between a truce and an escalation.”

Israel, the report added, will “stop the demonstrations [at the Israel-Gaza fence]”.

To achieve this, Israel will cooperate with Egypt and the United Nations.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)