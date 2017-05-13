Arab Writers Call For Support For Palestinian Hunger Strikers

Marwan Barghouti has been imprisoned in Israel since 2004. (Photo: MEMO)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Arab writers convening at the First Palestine Forum for the Arab Novel appealed on Wednesday to the governments of the world to take action to end the plight of Palestinian hunger strikers in Israeli jails.

“Twenty four days have passed since the beginning of the hunger strike, with [Israel] not responding to their legitimate demands, including medical treatment and the right of the prisoners to freely express their will, with the world being silent towards the arbitrary actions against them, which are tantamount to world crimes,” the statement read.

Palestinian prisoners launched a mass hunger strike on April 17 demanding improvement in their conditions, access to family visits, healthcare and education.

Fatah central committee met and called all its prisoners (except sick, women and young prisoners) to join the hunger strike #dignitystrike — Daoud Kuttab (@daoudkuttab) May 11, 2017

“This strike…is part of the right of the people of Palestine to self-determination, to live in dignity in their homeland and to realize their full rights, foremost of which is the establishment of an independent state with Jerusalem as its capital,” the writers noted.

The Israeli Prison Service has taken punitive measures against hunger strikers, including placing the leaders of the hunger strike in solitary confinement, as well as waging a psychological war against them, by publishing alleged photos of the leader of the hunger strike, Marwan Al-Barghouthi, breaking his strike, which was denied by his wife.

“The undersigned hold the occupying authorities fully responsible for the lives of the prisoners, and call on all countries, peoples, organizations and intellectuals to intervene immediately to compel these authorities to respond to the demands of our prisoners who sacrifice their lives for their just cause,” the statement continued.

According to Aldameer Prisoners and Rights Organization, the Israeli occupation authorities hold some 6,300 Palestinians in its jails, most of them are located in Israel, in violation of international law.

(PalestineChronicle.com)