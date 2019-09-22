Archbishop Hanna Condemns Extrajudicial Executions by Israeli Soldiers (VIDEO)

Archbishop Atallah Hanna, of the Sebastian Greek Orthodox Patriarchate in Jerusalem, slammed on Friday the extrajudicial executions of Palestinians by Israeli soldiers, Maan News Agency reported.

His remarks came following the execution of a Palestinian woman at the Qalandiya Checkpoint, between Ramallah and Jerusalem, early this week.

Archbishop Atallah Hanna slams extrajudicial executions by Israeli soldiers More details https://t.co/5PhoAiZ6Tm pic.twitter.com/bJksu1xSZr — Shehab News (@ShehabAgencyEn) September 22, 2019

The archbishop described the shooting of the Palestinian woman by the Israeli soldiers, as “leaving her bleeding to death” and as an “intentional and clear violation of all international and humanitarian laws and conventions.”

He added:

“The series of executions is continuous and escalating, and this savage behavior reflects the criminal mentality and hatred culture which feed the Israeli extrajudicial killing.”

“These horrific scenes which we saw at Qalandiya Checkpoint,” he also said, “where armed soldiers used their lethal arms to execute a lady just because of passing through the wrong lane, is a result of Israel’s immunity policy.”

The Israeli occupation opened fire on a Palestinian woman near #Qalandia checkpoint, north of #Jerusalem pic.twitter.com/JN8KyD9fpS — Alexandra Halaby🇵🇸 (@iskandrah) September 18, 2019

The archbishop stressed that this is an “absolute international and American collusion with Israel,” asking “who will bring these criminal soldiers, who believe they have done a heroic act when they executed the Palestinian lady in cold blood, to justice?”

He also posed the questions,

“Where is the international conscience, values, morals and the sematic principles? What is the reason for this doubtful silence regarding the crimes being committed against the unarmed Palestinian nation?”

A Palestinian woman was left this morning to bleed to death after being shot by Israeli occupation fire in Qalandia checkpoint in occupied Jerusalem. #BDS pic.twitter.com/kPFWRoKpCP — Wafa A Al-Udaini (@wafa_Gaza) September 18, 2019

Concluding his statements, the archbishop proclaimed “the image of this innocent lady, who was executed in cold blood, will remain in our minds and we will never forget this horrific scene, which we hope will reach all corners of the world, to disclose Israeli oppression practiced against the Palestinians.”

(Middle East Monitor, PC, Social Media)