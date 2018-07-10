As Netanyahu’s Legal Troubles Deepen, His Popularity Continues to Rise

Israeli police questioned Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu today over his third corruption case, Israel Radio said. However, the right-wing leader’s popularity has risen in the past few weeks.

Netanyahu was questioned over his dealings with the country’s largest telecommunication company.

Police declined immediate comment, but Israel Radio said Netanyahu was being questioned over allegations he awarded regulatory favors to Bezeq Telecom Israel in return for favorable coverage on a news site the company’s owner controls.

However, despite the probes, a new poll conducted by Panels Politics for Walla! news site has found that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would easily win a fifth term as premier if new elections were held today.

According to commentators, this would be a reflection of his tough security policies, US withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal he opposes, and the opening of the American Embassy in occupied Jerusalem, a move Netanyahu has long advocated.

A long way behind in second place was former minister Yair Lapid’s Yesh Atid party, with 17 seats, and the Labor-dominated Zionist Camp ticket securing just 11 seats (down from its current 24).

Netanyahu insisted yesterday he would not be seeking elections before the end of the Knesset’s term in November 2019.

