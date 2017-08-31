As Palestinians Celebrate Eid: Israel Holds 6500 Palestinians in 24 Jails

Girls hold photos of deceased prisoners who are still being held in Israeli prisons. (Photo: Maan)

Some 6,500 Palestinian prisoners are currently held in 24 Israeli jails, camps and detention centres, Quds Press reported, quoting the head of the Palestinian Commission for Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs (CDA).

Issa Qaraqe said that Israel has arrested an unprecedented number of Palestinians this year when compared to previous years. Some 4,000 people have been arrested, 850 of which are minors, he explained.

He added that the prisoners are in an “urgent” need of international protection as a result of the Israeli authorities’ violations of international humanitarian laws with regards the treatment of prisoners.

Israel, Qaraqe added, deliberately targets children and minors torturing them “collectively”.

Of those detained, he explained, 500 are being held under the controversial policy of administrative detention. They include a number of minors.

The ban of medical treatment for prisoners, he noted, has also raised concerns over the health conditions of hundreds of sick and seriously wounded detainees.

“Prisoners’ freedom and respect of their rights are the key for peace and stability in the region,” he stressed, calling for more support for those detained and their families who face “arbitrary measures” at the hands of Israeli authorities.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)