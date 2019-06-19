Ashkelon Prison Administration Submits to Prisoners’ Demands

The commission of detainees’ affairs has confirmed this Tuesday that the administration of the prison of Ashkelon is gradually implementing a number of the requests of the detainees.

The commission has stated that the administration of the prison has allowed prisoners’ families visits, and has abolished the No-Cafeteria punishment for some of the detainees.

The commission has also noted that the prison’s administration has requested the medical files of the ill detainees, in order to offer appropriate treatments.

The detainees of the prison had threatened the prison’s administration with an open hunger strike beginning next week to achieve some of their requests.

(Ma’an, PC, Social Media)