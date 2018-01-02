Ashrawi Condemns Likud Vote on Occupied Territories Saying It Ends Peace Process

Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) Executive Committee member Hanan Ashrawi strongly condemned on Monday the unanimous decision by the ruling Israeli Likud party and concurrence by its right-wing coalition partners to annex the Occupied West Bank and impose Israeli “sovereignty” on illegal Jewish settlements.

The decision comes in the wake of US President Donald Trump’s announcement to declare Jerusalem Israel’s capital and relocate the American embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

“Israel has been emboldened by the US administration’s irresponsible and provocative policies and is therefore escalating its violations of international law and bringing about an official end to the failing peace process,” said Ashrawi in a statement. “This is the final demise of the two-state solution and previously signed agreements.”

Statement by Dr. Ashrawi on the Likud party’s decision to annex the Occupied West Bank and grant sovereignty to the illegal settlements https://t.co/OJWx5kt8zf pic.twitter.com/85c0y1l2ud — Palestine PLO – DCI (@PLO_DCI) January 1, 2018

Ashrawi warned that Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “are adding fuel to the flames and further enhancing Israel’s aggression against the Palestinian people and their lands and rights.”

The PLO official said that the total lack of accountability for Israel and the reluctance of the international system to employ sanctions against Israel for its violations of international law and human rights “have contributed to the persistence of Israeli lawlessness and war crimes.”

Ashrawi called on Arab and Islamic countries,

“to urgently request an emergency United Nations Security Council meeting and propose a Chapter Seven Resolution to bring about the immediate cessation of Israel’s dangerous violations. We also urge the High Contracting Parties of the Fourth Geneva Convention to convene immediately and guarantee protection for the Palestinian people and accountability for Israel.”

Ashrawi said that even though the Palestinian leadership has fulfilled all of its obligations as outlined in international law, previously signed agreements and terms of reference, however, in light of the Likud party decision,

“the Palestinian leadership will be re-evaluating its policies and options during the forthcoming Palestine Central Council meeting. Israel’s violation of all agreements and commitments has nullified Palestinian obligations and destroyed the chances of peace.”

(Wafa, PC, Social Media)