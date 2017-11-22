Ashrawi Discusses Closure of PLO Mission in Washington with the EU Representative

PLO Executive Member, Hanan Ashrawi. (Photo: via IMEMC, file)

PLO Executive Committee Member Hanan Ashrawi Wednesday met with the European Union representative to the West Bank, Gaza Strip and UNRWA Ralph Tarraf to discuss the US decision to close the PLO mission in Washington DC.

Ashrawi and Tarraf reviewed the latest political and regional developments, including “the serious ramifications of the policies of the U.S. administration and its failure to extend the waiver of statutory restrictions on the General Delegation of the PLO to the United States in Washington D.C.”

Ashrawi highlighted the deteriorating conditions on the ground and condemned Israel’s latest violations in and around Jerusalem and across the E-1 area and Hebron, in particular the expansion of its illegal settlement enterprise, home demolitions, the displacement of Palestinians from their homes, and the continued revocation of Jerusalem IDs.

PLO's Dr. Ashrawi: U.S. is punishing the victim and not the perpetrator in #Palestine–#Israel conflict — https://t.co/8CrJVtLQd0 — Bahar (@89firinne) November 20, 2017

She said, “Israel is implementing an official policy of annexation and ethnic cleansing. With its egregious violations, Israel is concretely demonstrating its rejection of the foundations of peace, including the negation of Palestinian statehood and the illegal creation of ‘Greater Israel’.”

She urged the European Union to intervene and to undertake proactive steps to curb Israel’s systematic breach of international law and conventions and to send a message that there is a real price to be paid for its violations.

“If the EU member-states are serious about ending the military occupation and achieving the two-state solution, they should recognize the independent state of Palestine on the 1967 boundaries in the immediate future.”

(Wafa, PC, Social Media)