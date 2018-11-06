Ashrawi: ‘Gaza Will Remain an Inseparable Part of Palestine’

PLO Executive Member, Hanan Ashrawi. (Photo: via MEMO, file)

Palestinian Liberation Organization (PLO) Executive Committee Member, Hanan Ashrawi, met separately with the Jordanian Head of Mission, Muhammad Abu Wandi, and the Egyptian Consul General, Mustafa al-Shahat, at the PLO Headquarters in the central occupied West Bank city of Ramallah, on Monday.

Ashrawi held separate meetings with Abu Wandi and al-Shahat, during which they discussed the latest political developments and methods to promote mutual relations.

Both parties stressed a mutual understanding of the requirements for peace, continued cooperation and coordination and distinctive relations between Palestine and Jordan.

In addition, they also rejected Israeli attempts to implement unilateral policies at the expense of both Palestine and Jordan.

Ashrawi reviewed the latest updates with both parties, concerning political domestic realities and the resolutions of the PLO Central Council (PCC) meeting, including future moves and means of implementation and the grave situation in the besieged Gaza Strip.

Ashrawi stressed,

“Gaza will always remain an inseparable part of Palestine.”

While analyzing the status of reconciliation and national unity in Palestine, she said:

“Ceasefires cannot precede reconciliation. For any viable solution to succeed, it cannot be purely economic or humanitarian; it is essentially a political solution that should be based on legality, morality and rights”.

Ashrawi also discussed the United States administration’s disastrous and unilateral moves which have emboldened Israel to persistently violate international law and destroy the chances for a just peace and stability.

She concluded,

“The United States’ blanket support of Israel and its complicit role in the belligerent military occupation have generated conditions for great volatility and instability throughout the region and beyond.”

(Ma’an, PC, Social Media)

