Ashrawi: ‘Gaza Will Remain an Inseparable Part of Palestine’

Palestinian Liberation Organization (PLO) Executive Committee Member, Hanan Ashrawi, met separately with the Jordanian Head of Mission, Muhammad Abu Wandi, and the Egyptian Consul General, Mustafa al-Shahat, at the PLO Headquarters in the central occupied West Bank city of Ramallah, on Monday.

Ashrawi held separate meetings with Abu Wandi and al-Shahat, during which they discussed the latest political developments and methods to promote mutual relations.

Both parties stressed a mutual understanding of the requirements for peace, continued cooperation and coordination and distinctive relations between Palestine and Jordan.

My meetings with the Jordanian and Egyptian diplomats focused on our special bilateral relations, as well as our shared commitment to a just peace based on respect for international law and Palestinian rights. https://t.co/sO3UM8FEF1 — Hanan Ashrawi (@DrHananAshrawi) November 5, 2018

In addition, they also rejected Israeli attempts to implement unilateral policies at the expense of both Palestine and Jordan.

Ashrawi reviewed the latest updates with both parties, concerning political domestic realities and the resolutions of the PLO Central Council (PCC) meeting, including future moves and means of implementation and the grave situation in the besieged Gaza Strip.

Ashrawi stressed,

“Gaza will always remain an inseparable part of Palestine.”

Palestinian official Hanan Ashrawi on the three Palestinian boys killed in Gaza: “The Israeli occupation army has been deliberately targeting and killing Palestinian children. This is a clear war crime” https://t.co/5hJmiwtJVf … pic.twitter.com/X9IdkRls2Q — The IMEU (@theIMEU) October 31, 2018

While analyzing the status of reconciliation and national unity in Palestine, she said:

“Ceasefires cannot precede reconciliation. For any viable solution to succeed, it cannot be purely economic or humanitarian; it is essentially a political solution that should be based on legality, morality and rights”.

Dr. Hanan Ashrawi said that the Palestinian side does not rely on the statements of US President Donald Trump on the two-state solution "because they have no real commitment to achieve this." His insistence on maintaining Israeli security control of the Palestinian state🇵🇸💪 pic.twitter.com/wSQVXUiFtr — mohammed-ali (@mohamme74924843) September 28, 2018

Ashrawi also discussed the United States administration’s disastrous and unilateral moves which have emboldened Israel to persistently violate international law and destroy the chances for a just peace and stability.

She concluded,

“The United States’ blanket support of Israel and its complicit role in the belligerent military occupation have generated conditions for great volatility and instability throughout the region and beyond.”

(Ma’an, PC, Social Media)