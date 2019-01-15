Asian Cup: Palestine Keeps Hopes Alive in Draw with Jordan (VIDEO)

Palestine still has a possibility to progress to the Round of 16 of the Asian Cup 2019. If that actualizes, it would be the first time in the history of the team to reach that level.

Jordan, twice quarter-finalists in Asian Cup, in 2004 and 2011, stunned holders Australia in their opening game before beating Syria 2-0.

Palestine-Jordan in Asian Cup. Only way you can tell the fans apart is by the different colored keffiyeh (or shemaghs). Red for Jordan, black for Palestine. Even the buses are the same. pic.twitter.com/gzOMK8LIfo — tariq panja (@tariqpanja) January 15, 2019

But they found plucky Palestine a tougher nut to crack in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday night.

A scoreless draw put Jordan on top of group B while Palestine are to wait to learn their fate Read the match report 👉 https://t.co/vTNAkq0qIMhttps://t.co/LM2Aswqf5I — #AsianCup2019 (@afcasiancup) January 15, 2019

Although finishing in the third place with two points, Palestine can still progress to the Round of 16, as one of the four best-placed third teams.

(PC, Social Media)