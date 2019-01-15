Asian Cup: Palestine Keeps Hopes Alive in Draw with Jordan (VIDEO)

January 15, 2019 Blog, Books, News
Palestine's players pose for a group picture. (Photo: File)

Palestine still has a possibility to progress to the Round of 16 of the Asian Cup 2019. If that actualizes, it would be the first time in the history of the team to reach that level. 

Jordan, twice quarter-finalists in Asian Cup, in 2004 and 2011, stunned holders Australia in their opening game before beating Syria 2-0.

But they found plucky Palestine a tougher nut to crack in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday night.

Although finishing in the third place with two points, Palestine can still progress to the Round of 16, as one of the four best-placed third teams.

(PC, Social Media)

Help the Palestine Chronicle Build a Movement of Truth

Please help us continue with this vital mission. To make a contribution using your Paypal account or credit card, please click HERE Or kindly send your contribution to: PO Box 196, Mountlake Terrace, WA, 98043, USA

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.