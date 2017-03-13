Association of Caribbean States Grants Palestine Observer Status

Palestinian Authority Foreign Minister, Riyad Al-Maliki. (Photo: via The Star, file)

Palestine joined on Saturday the Association of Caribbean States (ACS) as an observer state, the PIC reported.

“The decision was announced at the ordinary meeting of the Council of Ministers held in Cuba’s Capital, Havana,” PIC noted.

Japan, The United Arab Emirates and Palestine were given the observer status.

Palestine granted observer status at Association of Caribbean States Via PIC @PalinfoEn https://t.co/sCpj2GoIaA — Ali Hussein (@Alihussein_2) March 12, 2017

Reyad al-Maliki, Palestinian Foreign Minister, said “the move will boost cooperation between ACS’s member states and observer states and will allow the implementation of development projects in different sectors.”

He added, “the newly granted status is a privilege that will strengthen Palestine’s position on the international arena and prop up efforts to establish an independent Palestinian State.”

(PIC, PC, Social Media)