Association of Caribbean States Grants Palestine Observer Status

Mar 13 2017 / 6:22 pm
Palestinian Authority Foreign Minister, Riyad Al-Maliki. (Photo: via The Star, file)

Palestine joined on Saturday the Association of Caribbean States (ACS) as an observer state, the PIC reported.

“The decision was announced at the ordinary meeting of the Council of Ministers held in Cuba’s Capital, Havana,” PIC noted.

Japan, The United Arab Emirates and Palestine were given the observer status.

Reyad al-Maliki, Palestinian Foreign Minister, said “the move will boost cooperation between ACS’s member states and observer states and will allow the implementation of development projects in different sectors.”

He added, “the newly granted status is a privilege that will strengthen Palestine’s position on the international arena and prop up efforts to establish an independent Palestinian State.”

(PIC, PC, Social Media) 

