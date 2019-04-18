At Gaza Book Fair, Only Local Titles Available Due to Siege

Only local publishers could take part in the ongoing Book Fair being held in Gaza City, Safa news agency reported, stating that there are only 20,000 titles compared to previous fairs where there were hundreds of thousands of books.

"You don't have to burn books to destroy a culture. Just get people to stop reading them." – Ray Bradbury.

The last book fair organized in Gaza took place prior to the 2014 Israeli offensive when hundreds of thousands of books were put on shelves for readers and buyers in the besieged enclave.

Coordinator of the book fair Mohammad Al-Kahlout said that its mission is to prove that the Palestinian people, mainly those in Gaza, love life and are creative in spite of the siege and the hardships they face.

Due to Israel siege, only local publications on display at Gaza Book Fair

Visitor Raghad Farana said that she did not find the books she has been wanting for months.

Gaza has been under a 12-year strict Israeli siege which affects residents’ purchasing power and has raised unemployment rates to the highest in the world.

