Award-winning Photographer Shot by Israel Soldier in the West Bank (VIDEO)

An Israeli soldier shot award-winning Tanya Habjouqa with a rubber-coated metal bullet. (Photo: via Facebook)

An internationally-acclaimed, award-winning photographer was shot by an Israeli soldier in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday, reports the Art Newspaper.

Tanya Habjouqa, who won the 2014 World Press photo award, was struck in the leg by a rubber-coated metal bullet fired by an Israeli soldier during a protest near Bet El checkpoint.

Habjouqa told the paper that she was some 40 meters from Palestinian protesters “when Israeli soldiers in the distance started shooting rubber bullets and tear gas in several directions”.

The report added:

“She also saw soldiers aim at a Palestinian gas station where there were no protesters, just people filling up their gas tanks.”

Habjouqa is a founder of Rawiya, the first all-female photo collective in the Middle East, as well as a member of the Noor Photography collective, a Magnum Foundation grantee, and the author of the photo book Occupied Pleasures that the Smithsonian named one of the best photo books of 2015.

Her work is in the permanent collections of the Carnegie Museum of Art, the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston and the Institut du Monde Art in Paris.

