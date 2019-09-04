Ayelet Shaked Calls on Religious Zionists to Get out and Vote

Yamina chair and former justice minister Ayelet Shaked has warned religious Zionist voters to “wake up”, ahead of an election that could see far-right parties left in the opposition.

Speaking to pro-settler news outlet Arutz Sheva, Shaked said: “we’re in a very critical time”.

She continued:

“It is a real emergency, and I urge all religious Zionism and the ideological Right to wake up. At present, the situation is not good and the entire Right-leaning bloc is in danger because of the two seats held by Otzma Yehudit.”

Far-right faction Otzma Yehudit is currently polling below the electoral threshold, meaning that their votes would effectively be wasted, and lost to the right-wing bloc.

Shaked explained:

“These are very critical choices and we must vote for parties that pass the threshold. Otzma Yehudit must stop this game because they won’t pass and they’re risking the entire Right.”

We need great forces both on the ground and in the social networks,” Shaked urged. “The heads of institutions need to wake up. We could end this election with all of religious Zionism and the ideological Right in the opposition.”

According to the Yamina head: “Netanyahu will be Prime Minister either way, but if our seats are thrown in the bin or passed to the Likud, it could be that we’ll shrink so much that we find ourselves in the opposition.”

(Middle East Monitor, PC, Social Media)