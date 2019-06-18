Ayelet Shaked Urges Israel to Use Trump and Annex West Bank

The former Justice Minister of Israel Ayelet Shaked has called on her country’s government to take advantage of the Trump presidency to annex the occupied West Bank.

Shaked, who is known for her insensitive comments towards Palestinians, tweeted on Sunday that she told the audience at the Jerusalem Post conference in New York that Israel should use its ally to recognize Israel’s sovereignty over the occupied West Bank.

Israel's former justice minister has called on Israel to take advantage of Donald Trump's presidency and "annex the whole of Area C" in the occupied West Bank https://t.co/jT0VYUnAKG — Sharif Nashashibi (@sharifnash) June 17, 2019

“There is no better time than now,” Shaked, who earlier this month was sacked by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as justice minister, wrote on Twitter. “Do not miss Trump’s reign – that’s what I just said at the Jerusalem Post in New York.”

Israel has been illegally seizing land inside the Area C part of the West Bank for several years now, which is a violation of the Oslo Accords.

My latest: A new interactive map shows not only that Israel aimed to annex the West Bank from the outset but that the trajectory of its policies means it will not rest until all Palestinians under occupation are driven off their lands https://t.co/0k5HztXIPP — Jonathan Cook (@Jonathan_K_Cook) June 16, 2019

Area C makes up nearly two-thirds of the West Bank region; it is now home to approximately 325,000 illegal settlers.

Israel is preparing to participate in the economic summit in Bahrain next week, which is where the senior Trump adviser Jared Kushner will present the U.S. President’s “deal of the century”.

The Palestinian Authority has already ruled out any involvement in the conference.

The United States Special Envoy to the Middle East said he supports the partial annexation of the occupied West Bank by Israel https://t.co/pXCcz0gRyL — The National (@TheNationalUAE) June 17, 2019

Last month, top Palestinian official Ahmed Majdalani said: “there will be no Palestinian participation” at the meetings.

“Any Palestinian who would take part would be nothing but a collaborator for the Americans and Israel,” he said.

Israel will be joined by Egypt, Jordan, Morocco, and Saudi Arabia, who all informed the Trump administration that they would attend.

(TeleSur, PC, Social Media)