Ayelet Shaked Urges Israel to Use Trump and Annex West Bank

June 18, 2019 Blog, News, Slider
Far-right Israeli politician, Ayelet Shaked. (Photo: File)

The former Justice Minister of Israel Ayelet Shaked has called on her country’s government to take advantage of the Trump presidency to annex the occupied West Bank.

Shaked, who is known for her insensitive comments towards Palestinians, tweeted on Sunday that she told the audience at the Jerusalem Post conference in New York that Israel should use its ally to recognize Israel’s sovereignty over the occupied West Bank.

“There is no better time than now,” Shaked, who earlier this month was sacked by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as justice minister, wrote on Twitter. “Do not miss Trump’s reign – that’s what I just said at the Jerusalem Post in New York.”

Israel has been illegally seizing land inside the Area C part of the West Bank for several years now, which is a violation of the Oslo Accords.

Area C makes up nearly two-thirds of the West Bank region; it is now home to approximately 325,000 illegal settlers.

Israel is preparing to participate in the economic summit in Bahrain next week, which is where the senior Trump adviser Jared Kushner will present the U.S. President’s “deal of the century”.

The Palestinian Authority has already ruled out any involvement in the conference.

Last month, top Palestinian official Ahmed Majdalani said: “there will be no Palestinian participation” at the meetings.

“Any Palestinian who would take part would be nothing but a collaborator for the Americans and Israel,” he said.

Israel will be joined by Egypt, Jordan, Morocco, and Saudi Arabia, who all informed the Trump administration that they would attend.

(TeleSur, PC, Social Media)

Know the Truth about Palestine

Dear Reader,
You have carried us through years of honest and accurate coverage and we are confident that you will carry us through the next stage, which promises to be more critical than ever, for Palestine and for all of us.
Make a contribution to support the Palestine Chronicle.
Click HERE to donate using your credit card or PayPal.
Or, click HERE to learn more.

(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization. All donations are tax deductible)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.