Barnard College in New York Votes for BDS

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Students at Barnard College, the liberal arts women’s foundation, which is one of the top 60 campuses with the largest Jewish population in North America, voted to ask the university administration to divest from eight companies that do business in Israel.

The referendum, which was promoted by Jewish Voice for Peace and Students for Justice in Palestine, asked whether the student government should encourage Barnard to divest from companies that “profit from or engage in the State of Israel’s treatment of Palestinians.”

At a school that's 33% Jewish, 49% of the student body came out to vote and 64% voted yes — if this isn't an indication that many Jewish students support BDS, we don't know what is. Gepostet von Columbia/Barnard Jewish Voice for Peace am Donnerstag, 19. April 2018

The BDS campaign reported a 64%-36% victory.

(PC, Social Media)