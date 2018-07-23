Basem Tamimi: Ahed May Be Released on Sunday

Palestinian teenager Ahed Tamimi could be released on Sunday, her father told the Anadolu Agency.

Basem Tamimi said Ahed’s release is scheduled for August 19, but he expects her to be allowed out of Israeli jail this weekend.

The date of freedom for the captive child of Jerusalem Ahed Tamimi on Saturday, 28 July 2018#Ahed_Tamimi#PALESTINE pic.twitter.com/p4tZeUyk45 — Bahaa.Shammala 🇵🇸 Gaza ✌ (@palbahaa) July 21, 2018

He explained:

“The Israeli authorities usually do not inform the detainee or his family of the date of his release, but I think she will get a decision” to reduce her detention by 21 days.

ahed tamimi is free in 5 days ! pic.twitter.com/ynRtIzD4Jg — c☭mmunist ☭scar wilde 🇦🇫 (@KolsoomH) July 23, 2018

There was no information from the Israeli prison authorities on Ahed’s release.

Ahed was given eight-month jail terms following a pleas bargain after video footage of her slapping an Israeli occupation soldier and forcing him off her family’s property went viral on social media. She has been held in Israeli detention since her capture in December last year.

(MEMO, PC. Social Media)