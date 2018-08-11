BBC Changes Palestine Headline After Israeli Complaint (VIDEO)

August 11, 2018 Blog, News, Slider, Videos
Bayan Abu Khammash, (18 months old) and her mother Enas Abu Khammash, 23, and 9 months pregnant, were killed in an Israeli airstrike. (Photo: Social Media)

The BBC changed its ‘Israeli airstrikes kill a woman and a baby’ headline to fit the occupation agenda after complaints by the Israeli Spokesperson of Foreign Affairs Emmanuel Nahshon.

The original headline reported on Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip, in which a pregnant 23-year-old woman and her 18-month-old daughter were killed on Wednesday. A man identified as Ali Alrandur was also killed, and hundreds were injured.

Nahshon and the Israeli Foreign Ministry said the headline was a “deliberate misrepresentation of reality,” and demanded it be changed.

The BBC duly complied, changing the headline to ‘Gaza air strikes ‘kill woman and child’ after rockets hit Israel.’

Hours later, the BBC issued a statement saying:

“Although the original headline was not factually incorrect, we updated it to add more context. Whilst there was no intention to mislead our audiences, we regret any offense caused.”

The spokesperson tried to highlight the Israeli narrative that victims on the Palestinian side are in retaliation for their own rocket attacks, which reportedly affected southern Israel.

Israeli media and supporters of the occupation have bashed British media outlets such as the BBC and the Guardian for their allegedly biased reports, but the BBC consistently uses language that favors the Israeli narrative: ‘targeted killing’ as a euphemism for ‘execution without trial,’ or ‘Palestinians demand to return’ instead of ‘right to return.’

Several media outlets were reporting a ceasefire by midnight, but an Israeli official denied this and told Haaretz that Hamas had been seeking a ceasefire agreement since Thursday morning, but Israel continued to attack targets in the strip.

The Israeli occupation forces also reported they had destroyed a five-story building used by Hamas’ security forces, but residents claim it housed the Said Mashal cultural center.

One Gazan told Haaretz:

“The attacked building is an art and culture center which has no political or security use. The building also serves the Egyptian community that lives in Gaza. There is no reason to target this building other than harming a Palestinian cultural symbol.”

(TeleSur, PC, Social Media)

