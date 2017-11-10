BBC Journalist Tweets UK’s ‘Corrupt’ Relationship With Israel

BBC journalist Laura Kuenssberg. (Photo: via MEMO)

A prominent BBC journalist has deleted a tweet in which a senior Conservative MP can be seen complaining about the British media turning a blind eye to the corrupt relationship that has allowed Israel to “buy access” in Westminster.

The tweet was posted by the BBC’s Political Editor Laura Kuenssberg on Wednesday while the Scottish journalist was covering the build up to the resignation of Priti Patel. The Secretary of State for International Development had taken part in undisclosed meetings in Israel organised by the powerful Conservative Friends of Israel lobby (CFI) last summer.

UK Priti Patel Scandal is the Tip of the Israel Lobby Iceberg https://t.co/mTBDG3EPmC — tetoroa (@tetoroa) November 10, 2017

Kuenssberg’s Twitter posts on the day was full of posts on the Patel story including comments about Number 10 denying the allegation made by the Jewish Chronicle that Prime Minster Theresa May had been made aware of the 12 meetings Patel had had during her “family holiday” in Israel.

In her deleted tweet, Kuenssberg reported a comment made by a “senior” Tory MP who, enraged by the debacle, called for Lord Polak, honorary president of CFI and the person thought to be behind Patel’s Israel trip, to be sacked.

Priti Patel Resigns Amid Revelations Of Conspiring With Israel To Give UK Tax Money To Terrorists, Israeli Military https://t.co/WiiInocUpP — Andrea Bayer (@bayer_uk) November 10, 2017

“Strong words,” tweeted Kuenssberg, “Senior Tory says Lord Polak should be chucked out of the party, claiming ‘the entire apparatus has turned a blind eye to a corrupt relationship that allows a country to buy access’.”

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)