BDS Activists Protest British Banks’ Complicity in Israel’s Occupation, Gaza Massacre (VIDEO)

HSBC and Barclays Banks in the Manchester city center shut their doors as pro-Palestine protesters demonstrated against their involvement in Israel’s arms trade.

A spokesman for the Manchester Palestine Action, a group that advocates for Palestinian rights in the city, said in a statement:

“We will not rest until all UK institutions and our government end all complicity with Israel’s brutal regime.”

The Israeli army’s deadly response to the unarmed protests along the Gaza border have thus far claimed the lives of scores of Palestinians and wounded thousands.

HSBC reportedly invests in an Israeli firm, which UK subsidiary supplies equipment needed for the manufacturing of military drones.

The group said:

“We will not remain silent while Palestinians in Gaza are being massacred while protesting against the occupation which has entrapped them under a brutal siege.”

The Palestine Solidarity Campaign (PSC), the largest pro-Palestinian network in the UK, will reportedly lead a nationwide legal battle in three weeks’ time against UK government plans to ban local authorities from withdrawing pension fund investments in companies complicit in Israel’s violence against Palestinians.

