BDS Calls on Northern Ireland to Cancel Football Match with Israel (VIDEOS)

The Palestinian-led Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement has issued a call to the Irish Football Association to cancel a “friendly” match between Northern Ireland and Israel, scheduled for September 11, in Belfast.

Just like Argentina refused to play a friendly with Apartheid Israel before the world cup, Northern Ireland must follow suit!#BoycottApartheidisrael#FreePalestine https://t.co/gJXxgdewp1 — BDS South Africa (@BDSsouthafrica) August 4, 2018

An online petition by BDS Ireland argues:

“Holding a friendly match with Israel sends the message that Israel’s indiscriminate slaughter of Palestinians is acceptable; that systematically ending the dreams of promising young Palestinians footballers is not significant.”

There is, i dont know if it has actually cancelled however. https://t.co/e30UgbXOPn — Sinead Lunney (@LunneySinead) August 7, 2018

According to the Palestinian Campaign for the Academic and Cultural Boycott,

“Israel uses international sporting events to prop up its failing image as it becomes increasingly isolated due to its flagrant contempt for Palestinian rights.”

Israel has come under greater international scrutiny after its disproportionate response to Palestinians protesters participating in the Great March of Return.

Should the Israeli team be welcomed in September for an international friendly against Northern Ireland? Sinn Féin, which supports the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) campaign against Israel, has called on the IFA to cancel the match. pic.twitter.com/7KHmzqKSI2 — BBC Talkback (@BBCTalkback) June 7, 2018

The protests began on March 30 and are ongoing, since then, Israeli snipers have killed over 150 Palestinian protesters, including medics and journalists, and injured around 14,000.

Human rights groups and the United Nations have condemned Israel’s use of lethal force against protesters who did not pose an immediate threat to life.

25 Palestinians for injured so far By Israeli snipers fire #GreatReturnMarch pic.twitter.com/H4EzGNJUxA — Great Return March (@GreatReturnMa) August 3, 2018

The petition prompts Ireland to follow the example set by Argentina’s Football Federation, which canceled a match with Israel ahead of the Russia 2018 World Cup after an international campaign asked them to say no to apartheid.

Don't believe the israeli facts-twisting machine that tries to manipulate the reality that its soldiers are terrorists feed on the blood of Palestinians#GreatReturnMarch pic.twitter.com/G91S8KppY9 — Great Return March (@GreatReturnMa) August 2, 2018

The campaign highlights the Gaza football team made up entirely of amputees and stresses the fact that the Israel Football Association includes six teams based in illegal Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank.

Message from Gaza Children to Israeli snipers#GreatReturnMarch pic.twitter.com/TXnNup2Bgw — Great Return March (@GreatReturnMa) July 30, 2018

The call has received the support of Irish republican left-wing political party Sinn Fein, which is active in both the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland, which remains a part of the United Kingdom.

(TeleSur, PC, Social Media)