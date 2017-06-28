BDS France Disrupts Israel’s Elbit Systems Exhibition at Paris Air Show

The movement called for Elbit officials to be prosecuted at the ICC. (Photo: Social Media)

BDS activists along with members of the collective: “Les Désobeissants” (the disobedient) staged a non-violent protest action against the Israeli company Elbit Systems on Saturday 24, June, during the Paris Air Show.

The action took place by the Elbit Systems stall. The company is regarded as being the first Israeli drones manufacturer. They supplied the Israeli army during the assault on the Gaza Strip in 2014.

This action in solidarity with the Palestinian people had been well-supported; many people who attended the show sympathized with the protesters.

THIS is what #Elbit unveiled at Paris Air Show—deathly suicide drone that slaughters anonymously

Protest Elbit: 6 July Lynn Lane, Shenstone pic.twitter.com/BECWGuGT2L — WMPSC (@WMPSC) June 27, 2017

BDS France renewed its call for an immediate military embargo on Israel until it ends it illegal occupation of Palestinian land and complies with the international laws.

The movement said it held Elbit Systems responsible for war crimes and called for its officials to be prosecuted at the International Criminal Court.

(Middle East Monitor, PC, Social Media)