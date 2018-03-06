BDS Movement Calls on Giro d’Italia to Relocate Race from Israel

By Palestine Chronicle staff

On March 10, ten cities in Italy will hold demonstrations against the Giro d’Italia’s decision to hold the 2018 race’s starting point in Israel.

The international #CambiaGiro (#RelocateTheRace) campaign urged organizers, the RCS MediaGroup to move the Big Start from Israel and refrain from helping Israel whitewash its violations of Palestinians’ human rights.

The May 2018 bicycle race will be held in Jerusalem as part of a major international propaganda effort backed by the Israeli government, which will be held around the time of the 70th anniversary of the Nakba, the ethnic cleansing of more than 750,000 Palestinians by Zionist militias.

Appello alle squadre ciclistiche partecipanti a @giroditalia: unitevi a noi nel sollecitare #RCS a spostare #Giro2018 da #Israele. Nel caso in cui RCS non lo faccia, vi invitiamo a prendere in considerazione il ritiro dalla gara. https://t.co/BwhrmrnnnM #CambiaGiro #Giro101 pic.twitter.com/bOVquLgsQj — BDS Italia (@bdsitalia) March 6, 2018

RCS’s effort is seen as supportive of the Israeli government in its attempt to consider Occupied East Jerusalem as part of Israel and Jerusalem as its own capital.

More than 120 human rights organizations, Palestinian officials, and Members of the European Parliament urged the Giro d’Italia to relocate the race.

(PC, Social Media)