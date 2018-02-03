BDS Movement Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

The International Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions Movement that seeks to end the Israeli occupation of Palestine and Israeli human rights violations through economic pressure has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize.

The nomination was made by Bjornar Moxnes, a member of the Norwegian Parliament and leader of the Red Party, on Friday.

A release issued by Moxnes stated:

“as a member of the Norwegian parliament, I proudly use my authority as an elected official to nominate the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement for Palestinian rights for the Nobel Peace Prize.”

Listing the goals of the BDS movement, among them securing the right to return of 50 percent of all Palestinians who are currently refugees, Moxes argued,

“the BDS movement’s aims and aspirations for basic human rights are irreproachable. They should be supported without reservation by all democratically-minded people and states.”

Many organizations have celebrated BDS movement’s nomination. Jewish Voices for Peace welcomed the “wonderful news” via Twitter.

As BDS has grown in prominence and gain endorsements from figures such as Nobel Peace Prize winner Desmond Tutu, musician Roger Waters along with several unions and activists groups its organizers have faced intense backlash.

In early January the Israeli government published a “blacklist” prohibiting 20 pro-BDS groups from entering Israel, including activists from the U.S.-based organization Jewish Voices for Peace.

Isreal has also lobbied for legislation, which punishes activists and organizations that endorse the movement, in the U.S. and France. However, these measures have done little to deter the movements supported.

In his remarks, Moxes also stated:

“awarding a Nobel Peace Prize to the BDS movement would be a powerful sign demonstrating that the international community is committed to supporting a just peace in the Middle East and using peaceful means to end military rule and broader violations of international law.”

