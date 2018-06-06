BDS: World Reacts as Argentina Cancels Match with Israel

Argentina officially canceled its final World Cup warm-up match against Israel on June 9, as a result of BDS pressure.

The announcement is considered one of the greatest achievements for the BDS movement in years.

Many reacted to the decision on social media:

Gonzalo “El Pipa” Higuaín felt it was the right decision:

Argentinian player, Gonzalo “El Pipa” Higuaín, who is also a striker for the Italian football club Juventus, told ESPN: “the right thing was not to go to Israel.”

#Video Gonzalo Higuaín fue el primer jugador de la Selección Argentina en referirse a la suspensión del partido ante Israel. ¡No te pierdas lo que dijo!https://t.co/Jc650A0uIM — ESPN Fútbol Club (@ESPNFutbolClub) June 5, 2018

Carlos Latuff, Political Cartoonist had a message:

A few hours before the official announcement, popular Brazilian political cartoonist Carlos Latuff created an image which went viral.

The BDS movement issued a statement:

“We welcome news that @Argentina’s “friendly” football match with Israel has been canceled! The team responded to creative campaigning from fans around the world, denouncing Israel’s sports-washing of its crimes against Palestinians. @FIFAcom: Take note! #NothingFriendly”

نرحب بخبر إلغاء مباراة كرة القدم "الوديّة" لمنتخب الأرجنتين استجابةً للضغوطات التي أطلقها نشطاء لإلغاء المباراة التي تعمل على تبييض الجرائم الإسرائيلية. وكان مقرراً أن تجري المباراة في القدس المحتلة ضمن "احتفالات" مرور 70 عاماً على النكبة المستمرة. #غير_ودية #نجاحات_المقاطعة pic.twitter.com/mM4mg7rn2h — حركة مقاطعة اسرائيل (@BDS_Arabic) June 5, 2018

Yasser Zaatra, political analyst wrote:

“Criminal Lieberman is angry over the cancellation of the match between Argentina and the Zionist entity. Let him go to hell. Israel’s international isolation (as well as Trump’s) is mounting. We don’t expect much from this, but it is part of the struggle. Resistance is the choice. People respect who fight invaders and respect their sacrifices.”

المجرم ليبرمان غاضب بسبب إلغاء مباراة فريق الأرجنتين في القدس. فليذهب إلى الجحيم. العزلة الدولية للكيان (ولترامب أيضا) تتصاعد. لا نعوّل على ذلك كثيرا، لكنه جزء من منظومة الصراع. تبقى المقاومة هي الخيار. البشر يحترمون الشعوب التي تقاوم الغزاة، ويقدرون تضحياتها. — ياسر الزعاترة (@YZaatreh) June 6, 2018

BDS South Africa welcomed the decision:

BDS South Africa welcomed the decision to cancel the match. They stated in a press release:

“As a people who experienced Apartheid, we agree – no normal sport with an abnormal regime!”

PRESS STATEMENT: South Africans join Palestinians in welcoming Argentina's cancellation of World Cup warm-up match with Israel#BDS Link: https://t.co/W3NI3jDNbv pic.twitter.com/IVMjRS0uiD — BDS South Africa (@BDSsouthafrica) June 6, 2018

