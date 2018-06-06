BDS: World Reacts as Argentina Cancels Match with Israel

Gonzalo Higuaín: 'The right thing was not to go to Israel.' (Photo: via Facebook)

Argentina officially canceled its final World Cup warm-up match against Israel on June 9, as a result of BDS pressure.

The announcement is considered one of the greatest achievements for the BDS movement in years. 

Many reacted to the decision on social media:

Gonzalo “El Pipa” Higuaín felt it was the right decision: 

Argentinian player, Gonzalo “El Pipa” Higuaín, who is also a striker for the Italian football club Juventus, told ESPN: “the right thing was not to go to Israel.”

Carlos Latuff, Political Cartoonist had a message: 

A few hours before the official announcement, popular Brazilian political cartoonist Carlos Latuff created an image which went viral.

The BDS movement issued a statement:

“We welcome news that @Argentina’s “friendly” football match with Israel has been canceled! The team responded to creative campaigning from fans around the world, denouncing Israel’s sports-washing of its crimes against Palestinians. @FIFAcom: Take note! #NothingFriendly”

Yasser Zaatra, political analyst wrote: 

“Criminal Lieberman is angry over the cancellation of the match between Argentina and the Zionist entity. Let him go to hell. Israel’s international isolation (as well as Trump’s) is mounting. We don’t expect much from this, but it is part of the struggle. Resistance is the choice. People respect who fight invaders and respect their sacrifices.”

BDS South Africa welcomed the decision: 

BDS South Africa welcomed the decision to cancel the match. They stated in a press release:

“As a people who experienced Apartheid, we agree – no normal sport with an abnormal regime!”

(PC, Social Media)

