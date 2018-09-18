Belgium Ends Support for Palestinian Schools

The Belgian Minister of Cooperation Alexander De Croo announced that Belgium will no longer cooperate with the Palestinian Ministry of Education while Palestinian schools bear the names of “terrorists.”

The Brussels Times reported, on Friday, that budgets allocated by Belgium for the construction of schools will be suspended but that the country will remain active in Palestine and will continue to contribute to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNWRA).

“Last year, the name of a school whose construction was financed by Belgium was changed to that of Dalal Mughrabi, a Palestinian terrorist who participated in 1978 in a hostage-taking operation in a bus that claimed the lives of 38 Israelis, including 13 children.”

The news outlet reported that the Belgian Government attempted to get the Palestinian authorities to cancel the name-change at the time, but was unsuccessful.

Last week, the United States had announced canceling $20 million in aid to Palestinian hospitals of occupied East Jerusalem as an attempt to pressure Palestinians to return to direct negotiations with Israel.

US cuts to UN refugee agency are an ‘attack on Palestinians & intl law’ – Palestinian FMhttps://t.co/9XErnQD5GR pic.twitter.com/aucQj9T88Q — RT (@RT_com) September 11, 2018

The US had also cut all funding to UNRWA, last month, in addition to cutting $200 million for economic and social projects for the Palestinians.

(Ma’an, PC, Social Media)