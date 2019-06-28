Bennett Urges Israeli Army to Kill Palestinians Launching Incendiary Balloons

Former Education Minister Naftali Bennett, who heads the New Right party, slammed the Israeli government’s approach to the Gaza Strip yesterday, reported Arutz Sheva, demanding that the military targets Palestinians launching incendiary balloons from the territory.

Bennett said:

“The south is burning and the government is busy with elections.”

"I have killed many Arabs in my life, and there's no problem with that." -Israel's Minister of Education Naftali Bennett pic.twitter.com/JBwg66BW3H — Reem Lafe Abo Arar (@Reem_Lafe) June 24, 2019

He added:

“The government’s policy, according to which we do not eliminate terrorists who send explosive balloons [into Israel], endangers lives and harms our deterrence.”

Meanwhile, Eshkol Regional Council head Gadi Yarkoni also expressed frustration with the government.

