Bennett Urges Israeli Army to Kill Palestinians Launching Incendiary Balloons

June 28, 2019 Blog, News, Slider
Israeli far-right politician Naftali Bennett. (Photo: via MEMO)

Former Education Minister Naftali Bennett, who heads the New Right party, slammed the Israeli government’s approach to the Gaza Strip yesterday, reported Arutz Sheva, demanding that the military targets Palestinians launching incendiary balloons from the territory.

Bennett said:

“The south is burning and the government is busy with elections.”

He added:

“The government’s policy, according to which we do not eliminate terrorists who send explosive balloons [into Israel], endangers lives and harms our deterrence.”

Meanwhile, Eshkol Regional Council head Gadi Yarkoni also expressed frustration with the government.

(Middle East Monitor, PC, Social Media)

