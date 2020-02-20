Bereaved Mother of Palestinian Prisoner Denied Visit to her Other Son in Israeli Prison

February 20, 2020 Blog, News, Slider
Mother of Palestinian prisoners Amneh Abu Diak. (Photo: File)

The mother of a Palestinian prisoner in Israel was denied today the right to visit her son in prison, reported WAFA correspondent.

Israeli soldiers manning a checkpoint northwest of Ramallah stopped Amneh Abu Diak, from Silat al-Daher village, near Jenin, and told her that she could not proceed with the visit.

Amneh’s son, Samer Abu Diak, has served 15 years out of a life sentence, at Ramleh prison in central Israel.

Her other son, Sami, died from cancer last November in an Israeli jail due to medical negligence. From the prison, his last message was:

“I want to be in my last days and hours beside my mother and my loved ones, and I want to die in her arms.”

Around 5,700 Palestinians, including numerous women and children, are currently detained in Israeli prisons.

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)

Know the Truth about Palestine

Dear Reader,
You have carried us through years of honest and accurate coverage and we are confident that you will carry us through the next stage, which promises to be more critical than ever, for Palestine and for all of us.
Make a contribution to support the Palestine Chronicle.
Click HERE to donate using your credit card or PayPal.
Or, click HERE to learn more.

(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization. All donations are tax deductible)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.