The mother of a Palestinian prisoner in Israel was denied today the right to visit her son in prison, reported WAFA correspondent.

Israeli soldiers manning a checkpoint northwest of Ramallah stopped Amneh Abu Diak, from Silat al-Daher village, near Jenin, and told her that she could not proceed with the visit.

Amneh’s son, Samer Abu Diak, has served 15 years out of a life sentence, at Ramleh prison in central Israel.

Her other son, Sami, died from cancer last November in an Israeli jail due to medical negligence. From the prison, his last message was:

“I want to be in my last days and hours beside my mother and my loved ones, and I want to die in her arms.”

Around 5,700 Palestinians, including numerous women and children, are currently detained in Israeli prisons.

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)