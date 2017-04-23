Bethlehem: Israeli Soldiers Detain Three Palestinian Children

Hundreds of Palestinian children are arrested, detained and prosecuted in Israel. (Photo: via Mint Press. file)

Israeli soldiers detained, on Thursday evening, three Palestinian children from the Deheishe refugee camp, south of Bethlehem, in the occupied West Bank,International Middle East Media Center reported.

“The army is alleging that the three children threw Molotov cocktails at the military base, in the Gush Etzion Settlement Bloc, south of Bethlehem,” the website noted.

On Friday morning, the soldiers invaded Surif town, west of the southern West Bank city of Hebron, and Beit Ummar town, north of Hebron, detaining two young men and taking over buildings.

Hundreds of school children in Nablus marched in support of 300 Palestinian child prisoners in Israeli jails pic.twitter.com/wih3v2X6uV — Palestine Video (@PalestineVideo) April 20, 2017

Some 300 Palestinian children are currently held in Israeli jails. The Israeli occupation army accuses most of these children of throwing stones at military posts and Israeli Jewish settlers.

Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails have launched a mass hunger strike on April 17, which marks Palestinian Prisoner Day, to improve their imprisonment conditions.

(IMEMC, PC, Social Media)