Beyond Liveability – A Poem by Samah Sabawi

(Photo: Yousef Aljamal, Palestine Chronicle)

By Samah Sabawi

life beyond livability is inevitable

like the rainfall

and the winter storms

life inside the walls

is ferocious…stubborn

unstoppable

It grows like dandelions through parched rocks

inevitable

it transcends obstacles

and powers through

like inexorable love

like an irresistible kiss

like the birthing of new life

beyond the statistics

and the rhetoric of hate

inevitable

like the darkness that drapes the homes in the besieged city

listen carefully

two million hearts are beating off rhythm

there is no harmony beyond livability

only the inevitable

beware the inevitable.

– Samah Sabawi is a Palestinian writer and poet. She contributed this poem to PalestineChronicle.com.