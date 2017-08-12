Palestine Chronicle Fundraising Appeal

Beyond Liveability – A Poem by Samah Sabawi

Aug 12 2017 / 7:40 pm
(Photo: Yousef Aljamal, Palestine Chronicle)

By Samah Sabawi

life beyond livability is inevitable
like the rainfall
and the winter storms
life inside the walls
is ferocious…stubborn
unstoppable
It grows like dandelions through parched rocks
inevitable
it transcends obstacles
and powers through
like inexorable love
like an irresistible kiss
like the birthing of new life
beyond the statistics
and the rhetoric of hate
inevitable
like the darkness that drapes the homes in the besieged city
listen carefully
two million hearts are beating off rhythm
there is no harmony beyond livability
only the inevitable
beware the inevitable.

– Samah Sabawi is a Palestinian writer and poet. She contributed this poem to PalestineChronicle.com.

