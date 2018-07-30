Birawi: ‘All Countries Must Protect Their Nationals on Board the Freedom Flotilla’

Chairman of the International Committee for Breaking the Siege of Gaza, Zaher Birawi, has called on all countries with citizens on board the Freedom Flotilla to protect the lives of their nationals and ensure the delivery of medical aid and fishing boats to the besieged Gaza Strip.

Freedom Flotilla hijacked in international waters. Tweet Gvt – @Number10gov . @foreignoffice phone number F&C office: 020 7008 1500 or email: fcocorrespondence@fco.gov.uk . & own MPs. Demand safe passage & return of confiscated supplies. — Scottish PSC (@scottishpsc) July 29, 2018

In a press statement issued yesterday, Birawi condemned the Israeli aggression on the flotilla ships in international waters which saw activists arrested and medical supplies seized.

He said:

“The legal committee and lawyers of the Freedom Flotilla will do everything necessary to ensure the participants’ safety and their release.”

Birawi stressed that the Israeli navy forces’ interception of the ships in international waters is

“Piracy in violation of international laws and an aggression on peaceful activists who do not constitute any threat to the occupying power”.

PressTV discusses Israel’s hijacking of the Freedom Flotilla boat the Al Awda yesterday with the secretary of the Scottish Palestine Solidarity Campaign, Mick Napier. https://t.co/e2aRFpPnc4 — Alison (@jennifer_b_art) July 30, 2018

The Gaza Strip has endured a 12-year Israeli siege which has limited electricity supplies and the delivery of vital medicines, leaving residents struggling to survive. The UN has warned that Gaza could become “uninhabitable” by 2020.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)