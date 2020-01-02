‘Black Day’ for the Country: Israeli Gas Arrives in Jordan

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The official Jordanian National Electricity Company (NEPCO) announced on Wednesday that the first shipments of Israeli natural gas have been pumped to the country, local and Middle Eastern media reported.

The announcement was made despite intense internal pressures by Jordanian political parties and civil society organizations, which have called on the government to block the deal and to prevent further economic integration with Israel.

The protests seem to have fallen in deaf ears, as the Israeli gas has finally found its way to the Jordanian market.

“It’s a black day in the history of Jordan,” said a statement issued by the Islamic Action Front, Jordan’s most powerful political opposition party.

It is “a crime against the nation and a national catastrophe that makes our sovereignty hostage and the energy sector in the hands of the Zionist occupation,” the statement added.

The news indicates that Israel’s hegemony over the West of the Mediterranean gas fields is now strengthening its regional economic status.

The largest of Israel’s natural gas wealth comes from Leviathan, which was discovered 120 kilometers (75 miles) west of the city of Haifa in 2010. The field began pumping gas on Tuesday.

Leviathan “is estimated to hold 535 billion cubic meters (18.9 trillion cubic feet) of natural gas, along with 34.1 million barrels of condensate,” the Associated Press reported.

A US Israeli consortium, led by Texas-based Noble Energy and Israel’s Delek Drilling, in charge of the development of Israel’s offshore platform, also struck a $15 billion 10-year deal with Egypt’s Dolphinus to supply the Arab country with 64 billion cubic meters (2.26 trillion cubic feet) of natural gas.

(The Palestine Chronicle)