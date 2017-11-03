Bodies of Five Palestinian Fighters Found in Gaza Tunnel, Bringing Death Toll to 12

Those killed were fighters in armed wings of Hamas and Islamic Jihad movements in Gaza. (Photo: Ma'an)

The al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Islamic Jihad movement, released a statement on Friday declaring that five missing fighters belonging to the group in Gaza were dead.

The five fighters had gone missing inside tunnels between southern Gaza and Israeli territory, after Israeli forces conducted explosions on the tunnels.

After the first explosion, which buried the five Islamic Jihad fighters, several other fighters from the Islamic Jihad and Hamas movements entered the tunnels on a rescue mission. A second explosion then killed seven of the rescue fighters, and injured at least twelve more.

The seven Palestinians martyrs who's killed today after the Israeli bombing on a tunnel for the Palestinian resistance in #Gaza strip pic.twitter.com/JmeBWTuQYZ — Yousef Mema🇵🇸 (@Joo_Gaza) October 30, 2017

In the statement on Friday, the Islamic Jihad movement said they had recovered the bodies, and identified the five slain fighters who had been missing since the first explosion as Badr Kamal Musbeh, Ahmad Hasan al-Sabakhi, Shadi Sami al-Hemri, Muhammad Kheir al-Din al-Buheisi and Alaa Sami Abu Ghrab.

A poster of all 12 Hamas and Islamic Jihad fighters that were killed as a result of the explosion

The Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of the Hamas movement, released a statement following the attack, saying that “the blood of the martyrs would not be wasted, and that the Israeli occupation bears responsibility for the consequences of this aggressive escalation.”

(Maan, PC, Social Media)