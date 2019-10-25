‘Boycott Puma’ BDS Posters Removed from London Trains

October 25, 2019 Blog, News, Slider
Pro-Palestine activists protest outside a Puma store. (Photo: via Social Media)

Transport for London (TfL), the transport network for the UK’s capital, on Wednesday stated that it would immediately remove numerous posters that urged commuters to boycott international sports brand Puma because of its sponsorship of the Israeli Football Association (IFA) which has teams in illegal settlements.

The posters, apparently part of efforts by the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement, display the logo of the sportswear company Puma alongside the words “Boycott – Give Puma the boot,” with a picture of Israeli occupation soldiers arresting Palestinian youths, a regular occurrence seen on the streets of the occupied West Bank and Jerusalem.

The words at the bottom of the poster refer to Puma as “proud sponsors of Israeli apartheid.

TfL described the incident as vandalism and set to removing them from its trains on the Northern and Bakerloo Lines. A spokesman for the TfL told the UK-based pro-Israeli newspaper the Jewish Chronicle that,

“These adverts are absolutely not authorized by TfL or our advertising agent Global. It is fly posting and therefore an act of vandalism which we take extremely seriously. We have instructed our contractors to remove any of these posters found on our network immediately.”

On Twitter, the Palestinian Campaign for the Academic and Cultural Boycott of Israel (PACBI) described Puma as “the main sponsor of the Israeli Football Association (IFA) who have teams in illegal settlements, based on stolen Palestinian land.”

PACBI urged people to rise up and join the second “global day of action” against Puma tomorrow. Protests will be held outside Puma stores and offices as part of the civic movement.

The BDS movement has been and is targeted by a huge campaign of suppression by a variety of organizations, lobbying groups and countries.

(Middle East Monitor, PC, Social Media)

Know the Truth about Palestine

Dear Reader,
You have carried us through years of honest and accurate coverage and we are confident that you will carry us through the next stage, which promises to be more critical than ever, for Palestine and for all of us.
Make a contribution to support the Palestine Chronicle.
Click HERE to donate using your credit card or PayPal.
Or, click HERE to learn more.

(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization. All donations are tax deductible)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.