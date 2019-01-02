Brazil Should Move its Embassy in Return for Getting Drones from Israel

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has proposed his government sell drones to Brazil in return for moving the country’s embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, Arab48 reported yesterday.

According to the Israeli newspaper Haaretz, Arab48.com said, “Israel is expected to offer information and procurement opportunities to assist [Brazilian President Jair] Bolsonaro’s flagship project, domestic security” in return for his relocating the embassy.

Israel, Bolsonaro discuss sale of drones with facial recognition, senior diplomatic source says https://t.co/cr7ymbLj8Q — Haaretz.com (@haaretzcom) December 31, 2018

Reporting an Israeli official who accompanied Netanyahu during his visit to Brazil, Israeli newspaper Haaretz said Brazil needs Israeli drones to fight crime.

Haaretz noted that tens of thousands of murders were committed in Brazil in 2017.

Bolsonaro has previously said he plans to close the Palestinian embassy in Brazil.

Jair Bolsonaro: “Palestine first needs to be a state to have the right to an embassy." So he is *not* just breaking ties. He is “unrecognizing” Palestinian statehood. Has a country ever said that a country it recognized as a *state* is *no longer* a state? https://t.co/ewn4OPgNsu — Alonso Gurmendi (@Alonso_GD) November 1, 2018

He said:

“Is Palestine a country? Palestine is not a country, so there should be no embassy here.”

