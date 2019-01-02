Brazil Should Move its Embassy in Return for Getting Drones from Israel

January 2, 2019 Blog, News, Slider
Jair Bolsonaro, the new president of Brazil (Photo: Fábio Rodrigues Pozzebom, via MEMO)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has proposed his government sell drones to Brazil in return for moving the country’s embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, Arab48 reported yesterday.

According to the Israeli newspaper Haaretz, Arab48.com said, “Israel is expected to offer information and procurement opportunities to assist [Brazilian President Jair] Bolsonaro’s flagship project, domestic security” in return for his relocating the embassy.

Reporting an Israeli official who accompanied Netanyahu during his visit to Brazil, Israeli newspaper Haaretz said Brazil needs Israeli drones to fight crime.

Haaretz noted that tens of thousands of murders were committed in Brazil in 2017.

Bolsonaro has previously said he plans to close the Palestinian embassy in Brazil.

He said:

“Is Palestine a country? Palestine is not a country, so there should be no embassy here.”

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

