BREAKING: Exit Polls Suggest Netanyahu’s Party May Win Outright Parliamentary Majority in Israeli Elections

March 2, 2020 Blog, News, Slider
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. (Photo: File)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

If exit polls are to be trusted, right-wing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is likely to win an outright parliamentary majority, Israeli and international media reported.

“Netanyahu held a significant lead in his third electoral showdown with the former army chief Benny Gantz,” reported the New York Times, citing Israeli exit polls from Monday night. 

If the exit polls are confirmed in the final election results, Netanyahu will face his trial in two-weeks time in a much stronger position, as he will have the first chance to assemble a majority coalition and win a fifth term in office.

“Israeli exit polls have been unreliable, but all three major Israeli television networks gave Mr. Netanyahu 60 seats, one shy of a majority in the 120-member Parliament,” the New York Times reported.

This is Israel’s third election in less than a year. After two elections in April and September last year, neither party was able to form a coalition government, and a similar deadlock remains possible.

“This is uncharted territory for Israel. Never before in Israel’s history has the ruling elite been faced with such legal and political dilemmas,” wrote Palestinian journalist and editor of The Palestine Chronicle, Ramzy Baroud.

“Israelis now find themselves at the cusp of a new era, one that is defined by the breakdown of the country’s legal system, prolonged political crisis and never-ending social instability,” Baroud added.

(The Palestine Chronicle)

Know the Truth about Palestine

Dear Reader,
You have carried us through years of honest and accurate coverage and we are confident that you will carry us through the next stage, which promises to be more critical than ever, for Palestine and for all of us.
Make a contribution to support the Palestine Chronicle.
Click HERE to donate using your credit card or PayPal.
Or, click HERE to learn more.

(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization. All donations are tax deductible)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.