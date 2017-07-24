Palestine Chronicle Fundraising Appeal

Israeli Forces Begin to Remove Metal Detectors from al-Aqsa Compound Gates

Jul 24 2017 / 10:07 pm

BREAKING:

Israeli forces begin to remove metal detectors from al-Aqsa compound gates, says director of al-Aqsa mosque.

