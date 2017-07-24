Israeli Forces Begin to Remove Metal Detectors from al-Aqsa Compound GatesJul 24 2017 / 10:07 pm
BREAKING:
Israeli forces begin to remove metal detectors from al-Aqsa compound gates, says director of al-Aqsa mosque.
JERUSALEM: BREAKING: Israel begins removing metal detectors from Har HaBayis. VIDEO: pic.twitter.com/aBeZCW5fmw
— KolHaolam (@KolHaolam) July 24, 2017
Posted by admin on Jul 24 2017 . Filed under The Free Zone . You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 . You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.