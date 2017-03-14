British Groups Urges Royal Family to Reject Israel Visit

UK Foreign Secretary Lord Arthur Balfour. (Photo: File)

The London-based Balfour Apology Campaign (BAC) said it feels “deeply concerned about the possibility that the British royal family might respond to an Israeli invitation to visit Tel Aviv,” PIC reported.

The invitation comes on the 100 years anniversary of the Balfour Declaration.

On November 2, 1917, then British Foreign Secretary Arthur Balfour wrote a letter expressing his sympathy with establishing a national home for Jews in Palestine.

British news reports said this royal visit to Israel, if happened, would be unprecedented, affirming that the invitation was made during a recent meeting between foreign secretary Boris Johnson and the Israeli Prime Minister and President.

Balfour Apology Campaign urges the UK royals not to "celebrate" this sad & shameful day in Israel #Balfour100 https://t.co/wEGao4zMbl — Sarah Wilkinson (@swilkinsonbc) March 12, 2017

The Independent newspaper quoted official sources as saying that “the first state visit by a British Royal to Israel will go ahead this year.”

“While the uncertain visit has not been confirmed by the royal family, our campaign urges the royal family to reject this possible visit,” a statement by BAC said.

“The royal family visit to Israel is seen by the campaign and Palestinians under occupation and in the diaspora as ‘unhelpful’. Such visit will only encourage Israel to continue its human rights violations against Palestinians and provide free publicity to cover Israel’s ongoing settler colonialism, occupation and apartheid policies.”

British Royal Family May Visit Israel to Mark Balfour Declaration Centenary https://t.co/3zdeBC2d2D pic.twitter.com/AWOSXcyoRw — The IMEU (@theIMEU) March 13, 2017

The campaign said it would communicate with the royal family to ask for clarification on this matter.

Palestinians believe the Balfour Declaration marked the beginning of a series of moves by the British government in Palestine, which facilitated Jewish migration in Palestine, which initiated a campaign of ethnic cleansing in Palestine in 1947-8, which led to the displacement of some 750,000 Palestinians.

The population of Palestinian refugees today stands at 6,000,000 and their issue is considered the longest standing in the world.

