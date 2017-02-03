British Minister Slams Israel’s Settlement Construction Plan in West Bank

Illegal Israeli settlements in the West Bank. (Photo: via MEMO, file)

British Minister for the Middle East Tobias Ellwood on Thursday strongly condemned the Israeli government’s announcement of building additional 3,000 illegal settlement units in the West Bank, the PIC reported.

“The announcement of further settlement units in the West Bank is part of a growing trend which we condemn,” he said.

“We have consistently been clear that settlements are illegal under international law, and not conducive to peace. This spike in settlement activity undermines trust and makes a two state solution much harder to achieve,” he maintained.

#FCO Min Tobias Ellwood condemned #Israel building 3,000 illegal settlement units on #Palestinian land #UK wont take any action #hypocracy — Ahmed J Versi (@ahmedversi) February 2, 2017

British-Israeli relations have soured since the UNSC resolution was passed in December, when Prime Minister Netanyahu summoned Britain’s ambassador to Tel Aviv on Christmas Day for a telling-off.

It later emerged the UK had played a key role in drafting the resolution, according to the Guardian.

Days after the vote, the Telegraph quoted an Israeli official as saying: “We’re disappointed that a friend and ally such as the UK would take a leading role in formulating and promoting this hostile resolution.”

After aligning himself strongly with Israel, Trump steps in to press Netanyahu to pause more settlements. https://t.co/FecHICHiI8 — Peter Baker (@peterbakernyt) February 3, 2017

UK Foreign Office minister Ellwood welcomed the resolution on Twitter, while Britain’s ambassador to the UN, Matthew Rycroft, also reiterated London’s support for the decision.

