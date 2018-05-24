British Musicians Join BDS Movement Over Israel’s ‘War Crimes’ (VIDEO)

Following the violent carnage at the Gaza border, many luminaries in the entertainment industry have slammed Israel for unleashing weapons on unarmed protesters, and joined the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions, BDS movement against Israel in a show of solidarity with Palestine.

The collective move led by the Artists for Palestine UK, included several musicians, like Portishead, Wolf Alice, and Shame. British musicians and bands have also come forward to show their support for the BDS movement against Israel this week.

We ask British musician @si_bonobo to heed the Palestinian BDS call and cancel his show in Apartheid israel.

We inform him that Palestinian citizens of Israel – over 20% of Israelis- are subject to a system of over 60 discriminative laws.https://t.co/GrVxi0E8Yp pic.twitter.com/7c95Lazt2j — Boycott From Within (@BFW_IL) February 11, 2018

The statement read:

“As long as the Israeli government commits war crimes against the Palestinian people we support their call for a boycott of Israel as a means of peaceful protest against the brutal occupation.”

Other British musicians who also took part in the online demonstration, include the Irish singer SOAK, punk duo Slaves, indie rock group Circa Waves and British singer-songwriter Declan McKenna.

Lorde now joins other figures, such as Pink Floyd frontman Roger Waters, British musician Brian Eno, and NFL star Michael Bennett in honoring the Palestinian BDS call. pic.twitter.com/wbAlGNTZDS — The IMEU (@theIMEU) January 5, 2018

The move comes at a time when academics such as Norman Finkelstein have called Gaza “an internment camp” and the U.N. has approved a probe into Israel’s war crimes and recent bloodshed caused at the Gaza border.

Last week, the director of Portugal’s national theater, Tiago Rodrigues, withdrew from the Israel Festival in Jerusalem and endorsed the BDS movement, along with 80 French artists, including acclaimed director Jean-Luc Godard, announcing they would not participate in the France-Israel Season organized to celebrate Israel’s “independence.”

British Musicians Join BDS Movement, Boycott Israel Over ‘War Crimes’ https://t.co/3G7efgyxJz — OccuWorld ❌ (@OccuWorld) May 23, 2018

Israeli security forces have killed at least 104 Palestinians and wounded about 12,000 others during this year’s annual Palestine Great March of Return that began March 30. The march advocates Palestinian refugees’ right to return to the Palestinian land they were forcibly expelled from in 1948.

