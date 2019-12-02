Brother of Sami Abu Diak Arrested by Israel (VIDEO)

Israeli occupation forces arrested the brother of Sami Abu Diak, a cancer-stricken Palestinian political prisoner who died last week while in Israeli custody, according to the official Palestinian news agency Wafa.

Following the invasion in Sielet ath-Thaher town, where the family is based in the south of the northern occupied West Bank city of Jenin, the soldiers were reported to have fired many gas bombs and grenades before raiding the Abu Diak family home.

While violently ransacking Abu Diak’s home, the soldiers damaged their property claiming to search for something.

Ragheb Abu Diak, a family member, told Wafa the entire family was interrogated for several hours after being held hostage in one room.

He also said Salah, Sami’s brother, was detained. No reason was given for his incarceration.

Sami’s other brother, Samer, is a political prisoner who is serving a life term and suffers numerous health complications in the Ramla prison clinic, International Middle East Media Centre reported.

Sami Abu Diak died in Israeli Asaf Harofeh hospital after suffering from intestinal cancer for three years. He was arrested by Israel in 2002 and sentenced to three life terms plus 30 years. Several operations in prison resulted in kidney and lung failure, the Palestinian Prisoners’ Commission explained.

His death brings to 221 the number of Palestinian prisoners who have died in Israeli prisons since 1967.

(Middle East Monitor, PC, Social Media)