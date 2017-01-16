B’Tselem: International Community Must Work to End Israeli Occupation

The Paris conference was welcomed by the Palestinians, boycotted by Israel. (Photo: via Social Media)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

B’Tselem, the Israeli Information Center for Human Rights in the Occupied Territories, has affirmed its position that the international community should work to protect Palestinian human rights and end the Israeli occupation.

In a statement published following the launch of the Paris Peace Conference to revive talks between Palestinians and Israelis, B’Tselem said the occupation is a violation of human’s rights.

The center has welcomed the international commitment to applying Article 5 of the UN Security Council’s Resolution No. 2334, which “calls upon all States… to distinguish, in their relevant dealings, between the territory of the State of Israel and the territories occupied since 1967.”

B'Tselem on Paris Conference: the occupation will not end without international action https://t.co/QB8KStEtUS — B'Tselem בצלם بتسيلم (@btselem) January 15, 2017

B’Tselem noted that it does not stand against any political path to end the occupation, “as long as it will ensure justice, freedom and human rights for everyone living between Jordan and the Mediterranean Sea.”

“There are many ways to achieve such future, but the occupation is not one of them,” it continued

B’Tselem asserted that Israelis and Palestinians are ones to eventually end the occupation, although this will not be achieved without an a considerable effort by the international community.

The Paris Peace Conference was launched in the French Capital Paris on Sunday to revive peace talks between Palestine and Israel. Israel has expressed its objection to holding the conference while the Palestinian Authority has welcomed it.

(PalestineChronicle.com)