B’Tselem: Israel Killed 8 Unarmed Palestinians in Gaza (VIDEO)

Israeli occupation forces killed eight unarmed Palestinians who did not pose a danger during demonstrations along the Gaza border, Al-Resalah newspaper reported Israeli NGO B’Tselem reporting yesterday.

The human rights group said that the Israeli occupation used live ammunition and killed ten Palestinians and wounded hundreds during demonstrations against the US President Donald Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

“Israeli soldiers shot and killed eight unarmed Palestinian demonstrators, none of whom posed mortal danger, who were participating in protests near the Gaza perimeter fence,” the Israeli NGO said.

Those responsible for these deaths will be afforded protection instead of being held to account.

“Yet even this recent upsurge in the killing and injury of Palestinians through the unlawful and excessive use of live ammunition will not, most probably, be addressed any differently than thousands of other cases in which no one was held accountable,” it continued.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)