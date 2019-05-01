B’tselem: Israeli Army Distributing Misleading Video after Killing Palestinian Paramedic

Israeli forces shot and killed a volunteer paramedic during a refugee camp raid, after which the army distributed a misleading propaganda video.

According to the investigation by Israeli human rights group B’Tselem, Sajed Mizher – aged just 17 – was shot in the abdomen while rushing to the aid of a wounded resident.

Sajed Muzhar, a 17 y.o. volunteer paramedic, was shot to death when he was trying to help a wounded man, wearing a medical crew vest. Read about 4 Palestinians who were shot to death in the West Bank with no justification: https://t.co/1Kr65yl0A7 pic.twitter.com/kiGOOeJ1oU — B'Tselem בצלם بتسيلم (@btselem) April 17, 2019

On March 27, at around 2.30 am, soldiers raided Dheisheh refugee camp located south of Bethlehem, in the southern occupied West Bank. Soldiers arrested a resident, then withdrew.

A few hours later, dozens of Israeli soldiers raided the camp again and were confronted by local residents who threw stones at the occupation forces.

On 27/3, Israeli occupation forces raided Dheisheh camp. Volunteer medic Sajed Muzhar, 17, was rushing to treat a wounded resident when an Israeli soldier shot him in the abdomen. After killing Sajed, the Israeli army then published a misleading video.https://t.co/KixaOXFbzC pic.twitter.com/kOePf29Cpp — Ben White (@benabyad) May 1, 2019

B’Tselem noted:

“During this raid, three residents were injured by live fire – one in the shoulder, another in the hand, and a third in the leg. A team of paramedics and volunteers from the camp affiliated with the Palestinian Medical Relief Society (PMRS) was present during both raids.”

As Israeli soldiers were withdrawing, “one of them shot M.J., 20, a resident of the camp, injuring him in the leg”.

Muhammad Shahin, 23

Ahmad Manasrah, 22

Sajed Muzhar, 17

Muhammad Dar Udwan, 24 Israeli forces killed a paramedic, a young man assisting a family in trouble, shot a man in the back, all with impunity. https://t.co/M32iqpDpr5 pic.twitter.com/RWg6406n5o — US Campaign for Palestinian Rights (@USCPR_) April 23, 2019

Sajed Mizher, “who was wearing a medical crew vest and standing a few dozen meters behind the injured man”, ran to the injured man’s aid.

At that point, an Israeli soldier shot Sajed in the abdomen. Rushed to the hospital, Sajed succumbed to his wounds roughly an hour after arrival.

17-year-old Palestinian medic Sajid Muzher was shot and killed by Israeli forces in Dheisheh refugee camp near occupied Bethlehem this week. "The killing by the occupation of the volunteer paramedic with live bullets in the stomach is a war crime." https://t.co/AyQep0lxCM pic.twitter.com/GMs2WHIGuR — The IMEU (@theIMEU) March 28, 2019

Later that day, the Israeli military spokesperson published video footage in Arabic “showing a paramedic taking off his identifying vest and throwing stones from a rooftop while wearing a white shirt”.

As B’Tselem noted, “the footage was presumably intended to justify the shooting of Muzhar.”

However,

“B’Tselem’s investigation clearly found that the person captured on film was not Sajed Muzhar, who was shot at a different location, on the main road of the refugee camp.”

“Therefore,” the NGO added, “even for purposes of public relations, the footage the military published is of dubious value at best. It certainly does not constitute an explanation or justification for fatally shooting a 17-year-old volunteer medic.”

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)