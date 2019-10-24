B’Tselem: Record Number of House Demolitions in Jerusalem since Trump Took Office

October 24, 2019 Blog, News, Slider
Israel ordered the mass demolition of Palestinian homes in Jerusalem. (Photo: via Social Media)

A rights group says Israeli authorities have demolished at least 140 Palestinian homes in occupied East Jerusalem this year, the highest annual number since it began keeping records in 2004.

The demolition of homes built without permits comes amid a major increase in Israeli settlement activity both in East Jerusalem and in the occupied West Bank since President United States President Donald Trump took office.

B’Tselem says 238 Palestinians have lost their homes this year, including 127 minors. The second-highest number of demolitions on record was in 2016 when 92 homes were demolished.

It said commercial structures are also being demolished at the highest rate on record, with 76 dismantled so far this year, compared to 70 in all of 2018.

Israeli officials did not respond to requests for comment.

Israel has occupied the West Bank illegally since 1967, committing various crimes against Palestinian civilians.

More than 600,000 Israeli Jews live in settlements in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem, in constructions considered illegal under international law.

(Al-Araby Al-Jadeed, PC, Social Media)

Know the Truth about Palestine

Dear Reader,
You have carried us through years of honest and accurate coverage and we are confident that you will carry us through the next stage, which promises to be more critical than ever, for Palestine and for all of us.
Make a contribution to support the Palestine Chronicle.
Click HERE to donate using your credit card or PayPal.
Or, click HERE to learn more.

(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization. All donations are tax deductible)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.