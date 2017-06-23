Palestine Chronicle Fundraising Appeal

Building Israeli Settlement ‘Aims to Thwart Trump’s Efforts’

Jun 23 2017 / 2:19 pm
Israel's Illegal Jewish settlements violate international law. (Photo: via Aljazeera, file)

Nabil Abu Rudeineh, Palestinian presidential spokesman, said on Tuesday the announcement by the Israeli government to build a new settlement in the occupied West Bank “thwarts peace efforts of US President Donald Trump.”

“This announcement is a message coinciding with the arrival of the US president’s envoys to the region, which indicates that Israel is not interested in US efforts and is serious about thwarting these efforts as it did with previous US administrations,” he said.

Abu Rudeineh called on the US administration to immediately intervene to preserve the atmosphere created by Trump during his meeting last month with President Mahmoud Abbas in Washington.

(Wafa, PC, Social Media)

"The Palestine Chronicle is a beacon. History, witness, analysis and ways forward are here, written with authority and humanity. Long may it publish." — John Pilger.
