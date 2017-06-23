Building Israeli Settlement ‘Aims to Thwart Trump’s Efforts’

Israel's Illegal Jewish settlements violate international law. (Photo: via Aljazeera, file)

Nabil Abu Rudeineh, Palestinian presidential spokesman, said on Tuesday the announcement by the Israeli government to build a new settlement in the occupied West Bank “thwarts peace efforts of US President Donald Trump.”

“This announcement is a message coinciding with the arrival of the US president’s envoys to the region, which indicates that Israel is not interested in US efforts and is serious about thwarting these efforts as it did with previous US administrations,” he said.

Work begins on first new government sanctioned Israeli settlement in the West Bank in more than 20 years #Israel #Palestinians pic.twitter.com/2vO0k7jbwS — Joe (@joedyke) June 20, 2017

Abu Rudeineh called on the US administration to immediately intervene to preserve the atmosphere created by Trump during his meeting last month with President Mahmoud Abbas in Washington.

(Wafa, PC, Social Media)