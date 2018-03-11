A Call to Action: Palestinian Memory, A Return to Historic Palestine

To Palestinians,

As a journalist with a specific focus on Palestine, historical narrative and collective memory, my aim is to continue emphasizing the importance of creating spaces for Palestinian voices to be heard.

This also means that we who are not Palestinians have the obligation to ensure that furthering the cause carries with it the responsibility of reflection.

To return to the source – the land and the people in a narrative of belonging – I am calling upon Palestinians to participate in this project by sharing memories, photographs, thoughts, stories and anything that is directly related to historic Palestine and return.

To bring historic Palestine to the helm through narratives and art, I intend to embark upon a new collection of writings and watercolor paintings which are directly derived from Palestinians’ memories and narratives.

This book project seeks to explore “Palestinian memory: a return to historic Palestine”.

In 2017, I created a series of paintings that were published in the Palestine Chronicle themed “Impressions of Palestinian Memory in Watercolour”. At a time when Palestinians are becoming increasingly marginalised, I sought to depict the emotions concealed behind external impositions upon the land and the people.

My role as a writer and artist will be to depict the impressions of Palestinian narratives in a way which complements and supports the legitimate Palestinian struggle.

For many decades, the international narrative has obscured the many facets of the Palestinian right of return.

This project aims to impart the return to historic Palestine through Palestinian voices by following the impact of the narrative.

For queries and participation, please email me on metaphoricalart@gmail.com

With gratitude and appreciation,

Ramona Wadi

Freelance journalist and watercolor artist.