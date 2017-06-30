Calls to Release Muhammad Allan on 22 Day of Hunger Strike

Mohammed Allan: 'It is a psychological warfare between the prison authorities, state and legal system apparatuses against a single individual,.' (Via Maan)

As Muhammad Allan entered his 22nd day on hunger strike in Israeli custody on Friday, the Palestinian Prisoners’ Center for Studies called on Palestinians and international groups to do more to support the Palestinian prisoner.

The head of the center, Rafaat Hamdouna, called for humanitarian organizations, Palestinian factions, and media to increase pressure on Israel to obtain Allan’s release.

Allan, a lawyer from the Nablus-area village of Einabus in the northern occupied West Bank, had been released from prison in November 2015 after a year-long stint in administrative detention – Israel’s widely condemned policy of internment without charge or trial – during which time he carried out a grueling 66-day hunger strike in protest of his detention.

Muhammad Allan on hunger strike for over 20 days; Anas Shadid ordered once more to… https://t.co/NX5jhd2h9B pic.twitter.com/R3jLmhE7HY — Samidoun (@SamidounPP) June 29, 2017

However, Allan was re-detained by Israeli forces on June 8 and began his hunger strike that same day. He was reportedly placed in solitary confinement 10 days into his strike.

An Israeli military court charged Allan with “incitement” on social media, prompting his father to say at the time that Israeli forces “have been after his son to detain him and take revenge on him since the day he was released last year from administrative detention.”

Allan’s strike comes in the wake of a 40-day hunger strike carried out by hundreds of Palestinian prisoners denouncing the infringement of their basic human rights in Israeli custody.

(Maan, PC, Social Media)